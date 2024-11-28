Major Balloon Pops Ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade mishap has occurred. On Thursday evening, one of the major giant balloons popped during inflation. Based on footage and a report from NBC New York, the Bluey balloon popped in some capacity. Onlookers, including young Bluey fans who were watching, were scared by the moment.

“We did hear a pop,” NBC New York’s Gilma Avalos said during live coverage. “We’ve got to say, it scared a couple of the kids.” Avalos noted at the time that organizers were hopeful about patching up the giant balloon version of Bluey, the cartoon Blue Heeler that is one of the most popular cartoon characters in the world.

Luckily for Bluey fans, parade organizers have reportedly repaired the balloon and it is ready to fly for the Thursday event. Late Wednesday, journalist Oliya Scootercaster reported on X, “After Bluey Balloon popped during inflation this afternoon, it has now been restored and is expected to be at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Scootercaster shared footage of the floating Bluey balloon alongside the post.

Based on photos from Thursday morning, the patch job must have worked. Bluey was still flying high as the parade began.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast is now on until noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. ET. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is also simulcasting coverage.