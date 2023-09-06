'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Return Trailer Teases Pregnancy Twist

Magnum P.I. may be ending on a very surprising yet long-awaited twist. The final 10 episodes of the action series will be coming to NBC in less than a month. On Oct. 4, it will be the beginning of the end as Season 5B premieres. With lots of action still in store, it's hard to not think about how Magnum will end. In a new teaser, it seems there is a pregnancy storyline that could very well bring many twists and turns to Thomas and co.

In the new teaser released by NBC, Magnum and Higgins find themselves in some tough situations. With Magnum's voiceover saying, "When you least expect it, everything can change," the private investigator gets some pretty shocking news. Higgins hits him with the "I'm late" statement. Could fans be expecting a Miggins baby to wrap up Magnum's run?

Since Magnum and Higgins only finally got together at the end of the Season 4 finale, a baby would definitely tie it all together. While her being late doesn't necessarily mean she's pregnant, it's a possibility. One that is hopefully true. Not only that, but it seems like there will still be a lot more to look forward to. With these being the final episodes, there is no telling what could happen and how it will end. Fans won't want to miss a single second, though. Especially if Higgins really does end up pregnant.

NBC announced earlier this year that Magnum P.I. would be ending, not even a year after the network rescued the series. It's possible the reasoning had to do with the show's shaky ratings during the first half of Season 5. It didn't help that it was on a new network in a new timeslot. While it seemed like things were going well, that didn't end up being the case. At least fans will be getting Magnum sooner than expected. The series wasn't supposed to return until midseason, but with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, NBC needed more shows to fill up its fall schedule. Since filming wrapped in April, Magnum P.I. was the obvious choice. Even if fans will be saying goodbye sooner now.

Magnum P.I. is going all out for the final episodes. Fans will want to tune in beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see how it ends. And to also see whether or not Magnum and Higgins will become parents.