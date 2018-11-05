‘Magnum P.I.’ Takes on an FBI Cover-up in Monday Night’s Episode

Magnum is up against a large-scale cover-up, judging by the preview for this week’s episode of Magnum P.I.

The latest teaser shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez) in over his head as he investigates the apparent murder of an FBI agent. Things get even more confusing as he realizes that the prime suspect is also an FBI agent, and the whole thing may be as confusing as possible by design.

“Somebody came in here and scrubbed the crime scene,” Magnum says confidently.

Not long after that, the teaser shows the smooth-talking detective getting hit hard by a moving car.

“It’s three broken ribs,” says Higgins (Perdita Weeks) dismissively. “Man up.”

“Really, I’m fine,” Magnum responds sarcastically.

Still, the teaser shows that Higgins really does care, as she calls in TC (Stephen Hill) to help.

“It’s Magnum,” she says ominously. “He’s in trouble.”

Meanwhile, we see Magnum chasing someone through a residential area, somehow ending up underwater in a dark and precarious fight. He finds himself in an underwater shoot-out, swimming for his life to reach his pistol floating in the foreground.

This week we will see the seventh episode of Magnum P.I., and so far the series is getting a warm reception from fans. The reboot brings a fresh feel to a classic story, while honoring its predecessor. Magnum P.I. follows a former Navy SEAL returning home to Hawaii. Back in the idyllic islands, he uses his military skills and keen perception to become a private investigator.

In this new incarnation, Magnum served in Afghanistan. Another significant change is Weeks’ role as Higgins — who was a male character in the original series. Overall, these updates seem to sit well with fans, even those that grew up on Tom Selleck’s performance.

The show has held steady in terms of Nielsen ratings and total viewers. It had an audience of 8.12 million for its pilot episode, then dropped predictably to a 6.23 million the following week. It sank incrementally lower for two more week after that before rebounding from a 5.48 to a 5.63. Last week, it climbed just a little higher to a 5.69, and with any luck, this week’s FBI mystery will pull itself that much higher.

Critically speaking, Magnum P.I. holds a 5.1 rating on IMDb. It has a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As the season moves forward however, viewers will likely make up their minds, and those that stick with the show will take control of its online rating.



Magnum P.I. airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.