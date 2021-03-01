Madison Beer on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

"Hurts Like Hell" singer Madison Beer is the musical guest for Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. The episode will also feature interviews with Coming 2 America stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. The episode begins at 11:35 p.m. ET. The episode will be available to stream at ABC.com on Tuesday with a television provider log-in. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is also available to stream on Hulu the day after episodes air.

Beer's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! follows the release of her first studio album, Life Support. The record was finally released on Friday and includes the singles "Baby," "Boyshit," "Good in Goodbye" and "Selfish." At one point, Beer's 2018 smash hit "Hurts Like Hell," a collaboration with Offset, was going to be on the album, but it was dropped after Life Support was delayed.

Beer, 21, has been in the public spotlight since 2012 when her YouTube covers went viral. In the eight years since Beer has released several singles and her EP As She Pleases (2018) before Life Support hit stores. Beer has also fought to be evaluated for her music, not for her popular Instagram posts. "I feel like I'm finally being seen for things that I value and being viewed for things that I actually feel really good about. And my music I feel like is speaking for itself," Beer told PEOPLE. "This is who I am."

Some of the tracks on the new album touch on mental health, including "Effortlessly" and "Stay Numb and Carry On." Beer was nervous at first to go public with her own mental health journey because "I just never know how people are going to interpret things I talk about." Although it was scary, she told PEOPLE she is now glad she spoke out because she helped others "feel less alone and have been able to feel like they have a friend in me." Beer was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, she said.

Beer's journey to finally getting Life Support to fans was difficult. While navigating the music industry, she discovered "how to stand my ground" among music executives who think they know better than she does. She picked her battles, but now she is ready to have her voice heard. "I’m at a point now where I’m almost 10 years into this game, and I have a voice that I think deserves to be heard," she told NME. "But for a very long time, I felt very silenced by older men in the industry who actually didn’t know what they were talking about and steered me in all the wrong directions."