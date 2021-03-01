Madison Beer Spotted out With Nick Austin Amid 'Life Support' Release

✖

Madison Beer has plenty to celebrate right now. On Friday, she released her debut album, Life Support. To celebrate the album's release, the 21-year-old had dinner with TikTok influencer Nick Austin, as The Hollywood Fix reported.

Beer and Austin were spotted making their way into Catch LA on Friday night, the same day that her album was released. The two were greeted by a slew of paparazzi and fans as they went into the eatery. While Beer quickly made her way inside the restaurant, she then turned back around in order to greet some of her fans that were waiting outside. She proceeded to take a few selfies with her fans as she told those in the crowd that she was feeling "so good" about her album release.

It's been rumored that Beer and Austin are an item. Seventeen recently reported that Austin, a member of Hype House, and Beer first sparked romance rumors in August 2020. At the time, it was reported that the two were seen getting close with one another at the Saddle Ranch. They were reportedly spotted on a double date at Nobu Malibu in September. While they have since unfollowed and refollowed one another on social media (which made fans question whether they were an item or not), they have been seen commenting and sharing on their respective posts as of late.

This romance speculation comes as Beer released her debut album, Life Support, on Friday. The singer spoke to PEOPLE about the album, noting that she believes that it will be a major turning point in her career. She told the publication, "I feel like I'm finally being seen for things that I value and being viewed for things that I actually feel really good about. And my music I feel like is speaking for itself. This is who I am." Beer explained that many of the tracks on Life Support explore her own journey with anxiety and mental health. Ultimately, she hopes that her album will help the public to actually see her in a genuine, honest light.

"I think that there's so many misconceptions about me," she said. "'You have a perfect life.' And I'm like, no, I want to show you even if it looks like I do, I am also struggling severely and in therapy every single day and I'm on anxiety medication. I just wanted to deconstruct this idea that people have that if you present like you have a perfect life on social media, that doesn't mean that you actually do."