Eagle-Eyed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Spot an Inconspicuous Bob Odenkirk in the Crowd

Viewers tuning in for the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were surprised to spot a celebrity in the crowd right off the bat! Although the parade route is packed with celebrities performing on floats, viewers spotted a very inconspicuous Bob Odenkirk sitting casually in the stands in front of Macy's behind Savannah Guthrie as she walked through the crowd at the start of the broadcast.

Odenkirk sat in a jacket and baseball cap looking like any Average Joe attending the big event, with no mention from Guthrie or anyone else on the NBC broadcast. Of course, fans took to Twitter to react to the celebrity cameo that caught them by surprise.

Bob Odenkirk sighting in the first row of the Thanksgiving Day Parade!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ktvEjr57Cm — evan romano (@EvanRomano) November 23, 2023

"Just saw Bob Odenkirk sitting front row behind Savannah Guthrie on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and no one acknowledged it," someone wrote on Twitter. "Happy Thanksgiving to Bob Odenkirk only who is just out here to have a good time," another fan wrote.

"Shoutout to Bob Odenkirk sitting in the front row at the macy's parade looking like the daddest dad to ever dad," someone else cracked. "Today I'm thankful for Bob Odenkirk just chilling/watching the thanksgiving day parade," another person said.

The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star has endeared himself to fans throughout the course of his career. Following his health scare in which he suffered a heart attack on set of the final season of Better Call Saul, he connected with fans in an emotional message. He took to Twitter in July 2022, a year after he suffered the heart attack, to look back on the warm response he received while recovering in the hospital.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are," he began. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you."

After collapsing on the set of his award-winning show in July 2021, Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital. He had decided to spend time with his co-stars instead of retreating to his trailer after a long day of shooting – a decision he credits with saving his life.

"I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down," Odenkirk told the New York Times. Co-star Rhea Seehorn immediately rushed to help, and she would later tell him that he "started turning bluish-gray right away." Seehorn and co-star Patrick Fabian both called for help immediately, and the on-set health safety supervisor and one of the assistant directors began performing CPR as medics rushed to help.

It took three shocks from the automated defibrillator to revive Odenkirk's heart rhythm so he could be rushed to the hospital. He said that he had known since 2018 that he had a plaque buildup in his heart and had worked on staying healthy and taking more conservative treatment options with the guidance of his doctors. It was when one of the plaque pieces in his heart broke off that Odenkirk suffered a heart attack, and doctors at the hospital immediately took him into surgery, where they "blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places."