'Better Call Saul' Fans Distraught Over 'National Treasure' Bob Odenkirk's Hospitalization
Fans are sending well wishes to Bob Odenkirk after the Better Call Saul actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC show. Odenkirk, 58, portrays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in the AMC series, which is a spinoff of Breaking Bad, which he also starred in. The series is currently in production in New Mexico on its sixth and final season, which was expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2022.
According to production sources who spoke to TMZ, Odenkirk collapsed as the cast was filming on the New Mexico set. The sources said the actor "went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance." It was unclear if Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, though at the time of the report, it was said that the actor was "still in the hospital under the care of doctors." A potential reason for Odenkirk's collapse remains unclear. Although representatives for Odenkirk haven't addressed the scare in any official statements, several other outlets, including Variety and Deadline, confirmed the report.
News of Odenkirk's health scare immediately sent shockwaves through the online Better Call Saul fandom, and as his condition remains unclear, many fans have flocked to social media to react and send their well wishes for a speedy recovery. The outpouring of support for the actor was so strong that by Wednesday morning, his name was the fifth trending topic on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Big prayers for national treasure Bob Odenkirk— Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) July 28, 2021
"One small positive observation from this troubling news: can you imagine anyone being more universally loved/respected than Bob Odenkirk?" asked one fan. "Never seen the entire timeline unite and rally behind someone so quickly."prevnext
I really need someone to tell me Bob Odenkirk is okay right now.— Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) July 28, 2021
"If you watch Better Call Saul (it's one of TV's truly great shows) and you've ever felt like an outsider excluded from something you wanted to be a part of, then you identify deeply with Bob Odenkirk," tweeted somebody else. "I don't know him, but he matters to me. And I'm sending my love too."prevnext
Wishing Bob Odenkirk doubles, no, triples good health pic.twitter.com/Tk8i5ImIPM— cosmic gumbo (@thepwrofgod) July 28, 2021
"I rebuke this," wrote another after hearing the news. "Hopefully he was just dehydrated or something i cannot deal w a world in which bob odenkirk is experiencing suffering."prevnext
the world needs Bob Odenkirk to be okay.— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 28, 2021
"Recently, I finished a Breaking Bad rewatch (still perfect), finally went back to Better Call Saul (on s3), saw Nobody (so fun), and rewatched Little Women (twice)," shared a fan. "Basically, I've been thinking A LOT about Bob Odenkirk's wild career and how f–ing awesome he is. GET WELL, KING."prevnext
me running to new mexico myself to see if bob odenkirk is okay pic.twitter.com/iFW8MzmEk1— trashy (@itstrashy_) July 28, 2021
"Right in the middle of my BB rewatch I get this news. I'm literally on S2E8 as well," wrote another person. "Praying all is well -- been a fan since Mr. Show."prevnext
Bob Odenkirk is going to be OK. This guy promised me. pic.twitter.com/6aFSdkPHK5— Bob Davidson (@oybay) July 28, 2021
"Oh no! Hope he's okay," tweeted somebody else. "The guy is a monster actor and is breaking through hard right now. Prayers up to him and his family."prevnext
need Bob Odenkirk to be ok— fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) July 28, 2021
"Only watched breaking bad and better call Saul in the last year, never heard of him before but never has anyone had such an immediate impact on me . instant smile when 1st saw saul goodman," wrote a fan. "Take care bob and family."prev