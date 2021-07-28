'Better Call Saul' Fans Distraught Over 'National Treasure' Bob Odenkirk's Hospitalization

Fans are sending well wishes to Bob Odenkirk after the Better Call Saul actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC show. Odenkirk, 58, portrays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in the AMC series, which is a spinoff of Breaking Bad, which he also starred in. The series is currently in production in New Mexico on its sixth and final season, which was expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2022.

According to production sources who spoke to TMZ, Odenkirk collapsed as the cast was filming on the New Mexico set. The sources said the actor "went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance." It was unclear if Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, though at the time of the report, it was said that the actor was "still in the hospital under the care of doctors." A potential reason for Odenkirk's collapse remains unclear. Although representatives for Odenkirk haven't addressed the scare in any official statements, several other outlets, including Variety and Deadline, confirmed the report.

News of Odenkirk's health scare immediately sent shockwaves through the online Better Call Saul fandom, and as his condition remains unclear, many fans have flocked to social media to react and send their well wishes for a speedy recovery. The outpouring of support for the actor was so strong that by Wednesday morning, his name was the fifth trending topic on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.