Bob Odenkirk Breaks His Silence Following 'Small Heart Attack', Hospitalization

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk broke his silence on his hospitalization, confirming he suffered a "small heart attack" on Tuesday. Odenkirk, 58, collapsed while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off in New Mexico. Odenkirk thanked his doctors for his treatment, as well as AMC and Sony Pictures Television for their help.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you," Odenkirk tweeted Friday. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much." In a follow-up tweet, Odenkirk confirmed he had a "small heart attack," but is "going to be OK."

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

The actor also thanked his doctors for fixing the blockage without surgery. "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," Odenkirk wrote.

Moments before Odenkirk posted his own statement, his longtime collaborator, David Cross, told fans he spoke with Odenkirk on the phone and he was already back to his jovial self. "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well," Cross wrote.

Odenkirk collapsed during filming on Tuesday. According to TMZ, it did "not look good" at first, as the actor was unconscious during his first hours at the hospital. However, his family later told the site he was awake and suffered a "heart-related" incident. "Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side," his representative said. Odenkirk's son Nate Odenkirk also told fans on Twitter that his father is "going to be okay."

Odenkirk starred as lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. After the AMC series ended, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created a spin-off about the character, Better Call Saul. The show has earned as much critical acclaim as Breaking Bad, earning Odenkirk four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The final season is expected to debut early next year.