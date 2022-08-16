Bob Odenkirk Has Emotional Message for 'Better Call Saul' Fans and Co-Workers Amid Series Finale

Bob Odenkirk is reaching out with a message of gratitude to Better Call Saul fans following the Breaking Bad spinoff's series finale, which aired Monday. The actor, who played the titular Saul Goodman, took to Twitter late Monday night with an emotional video as he bid farewell to the character he's embodied since 2009.

"It's a mystery to me how it even happened," Odenkirk said of getting to play Saul in both Breaking Bad and its critically-acclaimed spinoff. "Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It's too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

Odenkirk went on to thank Better Call Saul creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, saying, "I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons." When it came to his co-stars, including Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks, Odenkirk said graciously, "They all made me a better actor than I am, just working with them or watching them work."

The Emmy-winner went on to express further gratitude to the crew of Better Call Saul and to the fans. "Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it," he said.

Odenkirk revealed he was interested in stepping outside of the Better Call Saul world during AMC's TCA presentation last week. "I'm looking to do something different," he said, adding, "I'm excited to do something tonally different and then something totally tonally different than that." Gilligan shared a similar sentiment adding, "You gotta know when to leave the party – I don't have any more plans right now to do anything more in this universe."