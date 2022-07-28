Bob Odenkirk Has Message for Fans 1 Year After His Heart Attack on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk is sending a message of gratitude to his fans on the anniversary of the Better Call Saul actor suffering a heart attack on set. The actor, 59, took to Twitter on July 27 to look back on the warm response he received while recovering in the hospital and to assure his fans he always will "look to pass it on."

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are," he began. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you." While Odenkirk assured there was "no reply necessary," his message of course brought forth more positivity from his followers. "You sir are more than worthy. You have made people laugh for years, they say laughter makes people live longer, if so you have given me several years," one person wrote, as another added, "Grateful that you're still on this kooky planet...keeping us entertained in so many ways. Keep on keepin' on."

A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with "quietus" and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 28, 2022

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on July 27 2021 after collapsing on the set of his award-winning show, an experience he detailed to The New York Times in February. After a long day of shooting, Odenkirk decided not to go back to his trailer, but to spend time near his co-stars – a decision he credits with saving his life.

"I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down," Odenkirk said. Co-star Rhea Seehorn immediately rushed to help, and she would later tell him that he "started turning bluish-gray right away." Seehorn and co-star Patrick Fabian both called for help immediately, and the on-set health safety supervisor and one of the assistant directors began performing CPR as medics rushed to help.

It took three shocks from the automated defibrillator to revive Odenkirk's heart rhythm so he could be rushed to the hospital. The Breaking Bad alum told the Times that he had known since 2018 that he had a plaque buildup in his heart and had worked on staying healthy and taking more conservative treatment options with the guidance of his doctors. It was one of the plaque pieces in his heart broke off that Odenkirk suffered a heart attack, and doctors at the hospital immediately took him into surgery, where they "blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places."