Macaulay Culkin to Star in New ‘Midlife Crisis’ Series Following 40th Birthday

Macaulay Culkin, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, is set to star in a new Midlife Crisis series. Deadline reports that the former child actor is working with Lightbox, the production company responsible for HBO’s Tina and Discovery+’s The Curse of the Chippendales, to develop a documentary based around the notion of getting older, and all that comes with it. At this time, there is no word on when the project may debut.

Titled Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis, the project will follow the Home Alone star as he explores the realities of aging, and ponders questions about the process, including how it affects people on an existential level. The series was inspired by a tweet of Culkin’s from 2020, when he tweeted, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.” The tweet, which went out on his birthday, Aug. 26, sparked a lot of responses, with many millennial-aged social media users noting that it did, in fact, make them feel old.

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old.



I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Culkin is recently engaged to former Disney actress Brenda Song, 33, whom he’s been dating since 2017. The pair previously co-starred together in the film Changeland. In honor of Culkin’s big 40th birthday, Song penned a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Another thing that may make longtime Culkin fans feel old is that he is now a father. He and Song welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin, in 2021. The couple named the baby after Culkin’s later older sister who died in 2008, after being struck by a car. In a recent interview with The Cut, Song opened up about parenting with Culkin, and revealed that they pretty rely solely on one another for support.

“My fiancé and I are very hands-on. We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born… When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester,” Song told the outlet. “To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can’t.”