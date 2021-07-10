'Lucifer' Actress Joins Major CBS Show

✖

Vinessa Vidotto, who stars as Remiel on Lucifer, will star in the upcoming second FBI spinoff for CBS, FBI: International. The new show will debut this fall on CBS, as part of an all-FBI night. The franchise launched with FBI in 2017 and has quickly expanded with FBI: Most Wanted kicking off in January 2020. FBI and its spinoffs were co-created by Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf.

Vidotto will star as a young new FBI agent joining the team. She will work with Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle) and Heida Reed (Poldark), who play experienced agents, reports Deadline. The show will focus on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team, headquartered in Budapest. The team travels around the world to track down threats to American citizens. They are not allowed to carry guns, so they instead focus on their intelligence and quick-thinking to protect Americans.

FBI: International will live up to its name, as production will be on location in Budapest. The show is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. Wolf is an executive producer on the show, alongside Chicago Fire veterans Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead. Director Michael Katleman and Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are also executive producing.

As is standard practice for Wolf worlds, the new FBI: International will launch as part of a massive three-part crossover with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. This fall, FBI will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, leading into International at 9 p.m. ET and Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. This gives Wolf productions three consecutive nights of total programming blocks on broadcast networks. NBC will air Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD on Wednesdays and Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays this fall.

Keintank is best known for starring on Amazon's The Man in the High Castle and made guest appearances on Wolf's SVU and Law & Order: Los Angeles. Reed starred in the Icelandic series Stella Blomkvist, as well as Poldark and the upcoming Icelandic-Danish co-production Against the Ice for Netflix. Vidotto has a recurring part on Lucifer as Remiel and appeared in an episode of HBO Max's Hacks.

"'Thank you' does not encapsulate the immense gratitude I have for this life-changing opportunity," Vidotto wrote on Instagram after her FBI: International casting was reported. "Thank you [A3 Artists Agency], [Haven Entertainment] and Goodman Genow Schenkman for the unconditional support. Thank you [Universal TV, CBS TV Studios, FBI, and Wolf Entertainment] and everyone under this wonderful umbrella for letting me live out my dream. Thank you to my sister, brother, and partner who have inspired me through their own accomplishments that pushed me to go after mine. And thank you all for watching and supporting my growth, the love does not go unnoticed."