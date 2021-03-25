Second 'FBI' Spinoff Officially Coming to CBS

✖

There is yet another FBI spinoff in the works. According to a press release, CBS has announced a new spinoff for FBI, which will be entitled FBI: International. This new series will join FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, which were both renewed for additional seasons, on the network.

On Wednesday, CBS announced that they had renewed FBI and FBI: Most Wanted for Seasons 4 and 3, respectively. Of course, that wasn't the only exciting news that they had to share. The FBI universe is growing, as FBI: International will premiere during the 2020-2021 television season. The new series will reportedly debut during a crossover event between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. An exact premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, said about the spinoff series. “FBI: INTERNATIONAL is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.” Dick Wolf, who created FBI, also released a statement about this news.

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” the famed producer said. “The show runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: INTERNATIONAL offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.” As for what fans can expect from this newest show, FBI: International will feature agents within the FBI's international division as they tackle issues around the world concerning American citizens. In addition to Wolf producing the series, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, and Arthur Forney will executive produce as a part of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. CBS Studios will also produce the series. Haas has already been named as the showrunner.

This spinoff news comes as FBI and FBI: Most Wanted have both enjoyed high ratings for CBS. FBI reportedly garners over 11 million viewers every week while FBI: Most Wanted delivers over 8.8 million viewers. Additionally, FBI: Most Wanted was the number one new drama on television following its January 2020 premiere. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.