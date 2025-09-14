‘Lucifer’ Star Joins ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff

A Lucifer star is getting wrapped up in zombie mania.

Deadline reports that Aimee Garcia has been tapped as a series regular for the upcoming third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The actress is set to portray Renata, “a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality.” She joins leads Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan as they travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has been cut off from the mainland. The cast also includes Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, and Keir Gilchrist.

The Walking Dead spinoff premiered in 2023 on AMC and was renewed for Season 3 in July. However, the renewal came with some major changes. Seth Hoffman will be spearheading Dead City for its upcoming season, taking over for creator Eli Jorné. Hoffman was previously a co-executive producer and writer on The Walking Dead for three years.

“We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we’re delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

Meanwhile, Aimee Garcia is best known for her role as Ella Lopez in the Fox-turned-Netflix supernatural procedural Lucifer, which ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2021. She most recently recurred as Dr. Julia Ochoa in Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additional credits include Saurus City, The Cases of Mystery Lane, Dragons: The Nine Realms, Murder at Yellowstone City, M.O.D.O.K., The Addams Family, Rush Hour, Dexter, Vegas, and Motorcity, among many others.

Although a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 has not been announced, production is set to begin this fall in Boston. More information will likely be revealed in the coming months, but for now, the first season is streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 coming to the streamer soon.