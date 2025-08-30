‘Lucifer’ Star Welcomes Baby

A Lucifer star is now a mom.

Inbar Lavi took to her Instagram on Aug. 20 with the caption, “Lately,” alongside a photo of her holding her newborn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress revealed in February that she and husband, Dan Bar Shira, were expecting their first child after struggling with infertility. “2 and a half years of patience, love, treatments & faith have led us to you,” Lavi captioned the photo of her and Bar Shira by their pool, showing off her growing bump. “If you’re reading this, on your own winding road to parenthood, know this: it’s never easy, but you WILL find your way x.”

PEOPLE exclusively reported last month that the couple welcomed their baby daughter, Ariel Lavi Bar Shira, on Saturday, June 28. “A newborn is a tornado of emotions,” Lavi told the outlet. “Waves of bliss in a sea of chaos. We’re trying to stay steady and present for it all. Grateful is an understatement.”

Lavi and Shira met in August 2019 at Burning Man and tied the knot in September 2021 in a bohemian beachside ceremony in Israel, where they’re both from. Many of Lavi’s Lucifer co-stars attended the wedding, including Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Lauren German, and D.B. Woodside. Lavi portrayed Eve on Seasons 4-6 of Lucifer, which ended in 2021 on Netflix.

Along with Lucifer, Lavi can also be seen in Underemployed, Gang Related, Imposters, Prison Break, Fauda, Street Kings 2: Motor City, For the Love of Money, The Last Witch Hunter, and Sorry for Your Loss. She can most recently be seen in the thriller Black Diamond, which released in January and also stars Jake McLaughlin, Shaun Sipos, and Ray Panthaki, as well as 2024’s The Manifestation and Bau: Artist at War.

While Lavi has shared numerous photos of her growing bump since she announced news of the pregnancy, it seems like she’s taking things a bit slow when it comes to introducing her daughter to the world, which is always understandable. At the very least, she and baby Ariel seem to be doing great, which is all that matters. As of now, it’s unknown when Lavi’s next project will be, but she certainly has a good excuse for not locking down anything in the near future.