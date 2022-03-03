‘Lucifer’ Star Joins Major CBS Project

Lucifer actor Kevin Alejandro has joined SEAL Team star Max Thieriot in a new CBS drama pilot about California firefighters. Cal Fire is based on Thieriot’s own experiences in Northern California and earned the actor his first writing credit. Billy Burke, who had a role in Netflix’s hit series Maid, also joined the pilot on Wednesday.

Cal Fire is different from other firefighter dramas in that it involves prison inmates. Thieriot will star as Bode Donovan, who is looking to redeem himself after he is released from prison early. He works in a firefighting program that takes him back to his hometown. There, he unites other inmates to stop massive fires throughout Northern California.

Alejandro was cast as Manny, a proud father and the captain of the prison inmates when they are fighting fires, reports Deadline. He has plenty of wisdom he hopes to bestow on Bode, but his feelings about Bode change when he learns a big secret. Burke will star as Bode’s father Vince, a third-generation firefighter and the fire chief of Middletown, California. He has fought many fires in his life and is ready to save his town when it is threatened by an inferno.

Burke is best known for playing Kristen Stewart’s on-screen father in the Twilight films. His television credits include Revolution, Most Dangerous Game, and Maid. Coincidentally, he has experience in firefighter projects. He has a recurring part in Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, in which Rob Lowe plays a firefighter. Burke also had a part in the John Travolta firefighter movie Ladder 49.

Alejandro starred as Detective Daniel Espinoza on the Fox/Netflix series Lucifer. He also starred as Brother Blood on Arrow andJesus Velazquez on True Blood. His other credits include Weeds, Southland, Parenthood, and The Young and the Restless.

The Cal Fire pilot was written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, based on an original idea from Thieriot, who has a co-story credit. Thieriot, Phelan, and Rater are executive producers with Jerry Bruckheimer Television’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. CBS Studios is producing the project.

Cal Fire could make Thieriot a very busy actor if CBS picks it up. He has played Clay Spenser on SEAL Team with David Boreanaz since the show began. The series was recently picked up for a sixth season on Paramount+ and a stand-alone movie is in development as well. The Season 5 cliffhanger provided a way for Clay to leave since he told Boreanaz’s Jason he wanted to transfer out of the Bravo Team to spend more time with his family. All previous seasons of SEAL Team are available on Paramount+.