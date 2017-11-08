‘Zoo’ Fans React to Cancellation News on Twitter

Fans of the CBS summer series Zoo were surprised by today’s news that the show was cancelled after three seasons. Zoo was the longest-running original scripted summer series for the network, and was based on the James Patterson book.

The series starred James Wolk and was about people trying to survive after violent animal attacks worldwide. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news that the show was ending, it averaged 2.65 million viewers in its third season. That was a huge drop from the 4.45 million it averaged for season two. The season three finale drew a small 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Zoo launched as part of CBS’ efforts to add scripted shows during the summer, in the wake of Under The Dome. But this past summer’s only scripted shows were Salvation and Zoo. Episodes of Zoo were made available on Netflix after the season ended.

While Zoo was cancelled, Salvation will get a second season next year.

Although the ratings weren’t great for Zoo, the show still had its fans. Here is a look at how some of them reacted to the decision to cancel it.

This fan retweeted a fan page for actor Billy Burke and said the show deserved a fourth season.

That is not a good news.. Zoo deserve a season 4 !! #zoo https://t.co/UEK3xDqd46 — Dodie Asylum/Knepper (@SickDolls) October 23, 2017

Another Burke fan hopes his next show makes it to four seasons. The actor previously starred on Revolution, which lasted two seasons on NBC.

@billy_burke Let’s keep this trend going. #Revolution 2 Seasons #Zoo 3 seasons…next show on TV 4 or more seasons? Thank you for all you do — Maureen (@Catpaulchen) October 23, 2017

Another fan thought the show deserved to be cancelled because the third season wasn’t as great as the previous ones.

#Zoo canceled, not surprised really, this last season was not great.. https://t.co/ITSB7MF2qF — Jason Stewart (@JLStewart1778) October 23, 2017

One fan thought Zoo was too good for viewers.

Another fan agreed that the world just wasn’t ready for a show like this.

This fan wanted the show renewed.

Another fan thinks CBS “blew it.”

One fan wrote that it was the “worst news I got today, and I got told I am dying. Okat SLIGHT exaggeration there, but still.”