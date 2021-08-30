'Lucifer' Star Kevin Alejandro Reveals Amazing Update About His Sister's Cancer Battle

✖

Actor Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Daniel Espinoza on the Netflix series Lucifer, shared some good news about his younger sister's cancer battle on Saturday. Alejandro, 45, announced in 2019 that his sister Kimberly Hernandez was diagnosed with Stage IVB uterine cancer. Less than two years later, Hernandez is now cancer free, Alejandro wrote on Instagram.

"Just wanted to let you all know that my sister got to ring her cancer bell!!!" Alejandro wrote, alongside two photos with Hernandez. "She is currently cancer free and all of her test results keep showing up great!! She is officially done with treatments but will consistently make her checkups." The actor went on to thank his fans for their support. "From the bottom of my heart… Thank you to all of you who had her in your prayers and all who donated to her Gofund me. Much Love to you all," he wrote.

After sharing the good news, fans flooded Alejandro's page to congratulate his sister. "Congratulations to her... That must be such a wonderful feeling for her and for all of you," one fan wrote. "Such wonderful news," another commented. "So happy to hear this," another fan wrote. "So, SO happy to hear this news Kev," Alejandro's Lucifer co-star Rachael Harris wrote.

In 2019, Alejandro shared a link to the GoFundMe page he and his family launched to help pay for Hernandez's medical expenses. Earlier that year, she was diagnosed with Stage IVB uterine cancer, which was the only cancer her insurance did not cover. Alejandro paid for his sister's hysterectomy to remove her uterus, but doctors later discovered that her cancer spread to other parts of her body.

"We are please asking everyone for their help," Alejandro wrote in 2019. "Kimberly is a kind, strong woman who is the rock of her household homeschooling our nephew and niece who live with her, taking care of her son (my other nephew) and husband. We are all hopeful she will beat this, and are asking kindly for your help to help all of us out."

Alejandro is best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Parenthood, True Blood, Arrow, and Grey's Anatomy. He has starred as Daniel Espinoza on Lucifer since the series debuted on Fox in 2016. His character is the ex-husband of Chloe Decker, played by Lauren German. The show moved to Netflix for Season 4, and its last 10 episodes will be released on Sept. 10. Alejandro's next project is the limited series Life During Wartime, based on the 2018 novel by Katie Rogin.