‘Lost’ Alum to Guest Star on ‘This Is Us’

It looks like Bernard Nadler made it off the island after all. Sam Anderson, who played the character on ABC‘s Lost, has found a new role on NBC‘s This Is Us. Considering that show has its own Lost-esque mysteries, it’s only fair.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Anderson will guest star as a judge who presides over a case in the past. In a flashback, young William (Jermel Nakia) will find himself in legal trouble and Anderson will play the judge in the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘This is Us’ Reveals How Rebecca and Miguel Reconnected

Anderson will appear in episode seven of season two, “The Most Disappointed Man.” Delroy Lindo also guest stars as the judge who presides over Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) adoption of Randall.

Anderson has experience playing a judge, since he played one in CBS’ short-lived Doubt last season. He is a longtime character actor, with over 160 credits to his name. Since Lost ended in 2010, Anderson has had roles on Justified, Grimm, Bones, Chasing Life and Damien.

On the film side, Anderson’s credits include Forest Gump, Oija: Origin of Evil, Devil’s Do and Do You Take This Man.

More: ‘This Is Us’: See the Pearson Family’s Throwback Halloween Costumes

This Is Us airs on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Tuesdays.