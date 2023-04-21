'NCIS: Hawai'i' Teases 'Secrets from Tennant's Past' Will Come out in Season 2 Finale

NCIS: Hawai'i's upcoming second season finale will involve some secrets coming out from Jane Tennant's past, and it's definitely going to be emotional. The finale is set to be a two-parter, airing on Monday, May 15 and Monday, May 22, both at 10 p.m. ET. In part one, titled "Past Due," secrets from Tennant's past are uncovered following the discovery of a dead former MI6 agent. This forces her to go to extreme lengths to track down who is responsible. That isn't all, however, because Julie White and Linc Hand are set to guest star, reprising their roles as Maggie Shaw and Charlie 1, respectively.

Tennant's past will continue to unravel in part two, "Dies Irae," when a figure from her CIA past re-emerges. The team seeks help from the most unlikely place to catch a killer before it's too late, and they destroy everything that the Special Agent in Charge has built. Julie White will continue to guest star as well. Who and what will come back from Tennant's past will be interesting to find out, and it seems this person is determined to do whatever it takes to destroy her.

Since this is only the second season of NCIS: Hawai'i, fans are still slowly learning new things about the characters, which the same can be said for shows that have been on for years. With a Season 3 in the works, it would be surprising if these secrets didn't have a ramification for next season. Tennant has had these secrets bottled up for a reason, and if they didn't impact her or the team in some way, then there would have been no point to it.

Currently, NCIS: Hawai'i is on a break until May 1, so it will still be a couple more weeks until we start to see what may happen in the finale. With only four episodes left in the season and two of those being the finale, it's going to be something you won't want to miss. The fact that there's even a two-part finale in the first place means that it will be even bigger, and the consequences of what happens in the episodes could be huge.

One thing for sure is that NCIS: Hawai'i will definitely bring it for the Season 2 finale. Hopefully, whatever secrets Tennant is hiding about her past won't cause too much trouble, and the team helps her before it's too late.