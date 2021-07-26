LeVar Burton Talks Nerves Leading up to 'Jeopardy!' Guest-Hosting Stint: 'I Was More Than Nervous'

✖

LeVar Burton has filmed his episodes as the Jeopardy! guest host and he admits he was "beyond petrified." The actor is a fan-favorite to become the new permanent host of the game show after Alex Trebek passed away last year. In a new YouTube video on the Jeopardy! channel, Burton talked candidly about the pressure and how nervous it made him.

I've been a fan of Jeopardy! for all my life and when this opportunity came by I could not pass it up," Burton said. Later, asked if he was "nervous," Burton laughed: "Was I nervous? I was more than nervous! I was absolutely petrified, and I don't know that that feeling ever went away." Still, he seemed happy with his performance and assured that he had given it his all. Fan can see Burton's first episode for themselves on Monday, July 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Burton answered other questions in the behind-the-scenes interview as well. Asked what the highlight of his filming experience had been, he said: "I think the highlight for me has been meeting the contestants and seeing how good they are at this game." Like other guest hosts, he also praised the show's crew, saying: "I have been in this business for 45 years, and the team here at Jeopardy! is one of the best I have ever encountered in my life."

Burton also followed the leads of other guest hosts by declining to compare himself to Trebek. He said: "Alex did this for 35 years, the man was like butter. For me, I think that all in all, I'm going to walk away happy tonight." He later added that he expected to add a personal touch to the show, saying: "I'm hoping to bring me. If I can do that, I think I will walk away a happy man."

Burton's guest-hosting stint follows one by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. A long string of guest hosts have taken the reigns on this game show for one or two weeks each throughout 2021. The show's producers plan on selecting a new permanent host at the end of the season after fans have had time to process the tragic death of Trebek.

Burton's episodes will air each night this week at 7 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for the right channel. Burton will be followed next week by journalist David Faber, and the season will close out the week after that with Fox Sports' Joe Buck.