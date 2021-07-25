'Jeopardy!': Robin Roberts' Week Ends, and Fans Weigh in on Full-Time Hosting Chances

As LeVar Burton steps up to the Jeopardy! lectern, that means that Robin Roberts is stepping aside as guest host after her one-week run. The Good Morning America personality, 60, filled late host Alex Trebek's shoes for July 19-23 shows, just after George Stephanopoulos' stint, which went from July 12 to 16. As with all the Jeopardy! hosts, fans of the long-running game show had plenty of opinions about Roberts' abilities as the show's leading personality. But does she have their support as a permanent host candidate? Scroll through to see what Jeopardy! watchers are saying about the former ESPN anchor's time on the show.

#Jeopardy Robin Robert's is doing a fabulous job! Love her and she seems so natural. pic.twitter.com/QZ6HAs4Qgw — Res. Assoc. LG (@lgresassoc) July 20, 2021 "Chipper, charming and chill, Roberts is a buoyant and easygoing presence," USA Today's Kelly Lawler wrote, ranking Roberts sixth among guest hosts. "The GMA host brought the warmth of her morning show career into the "Jeopardy!" studio without making things too casual. Her rapport with the contestants was immediate and witty, and after a few pacing fumbles in her first episode she quickly developed a natural clue-reading rhythm. She is a bit more apologetic to contestants with incorrect responses than some of the other hosts, but her sincerity and quick consolations prevent it from being too distracting."

Robin Robert's is doing a good job on jeopardy but I need more pizzazz, more duende, more oomph. — chaps (@UncleChaps) July 22, 2021 "Who else is enjoying Robin Robert's as Jeopardy's guest host this week?" one fan wrote. "Of course no one can compare to Trebek but when i watch her i see a lot of the same enthusiasm and investment in each game that he had."

I second that! @RobinRoberts is a natural👏🏾💐👊🏾 hosting @Jeopardy… https://t.co/ZlQNruuXYO — Della Crews (@DellaCrews12) July 25, 2021 "I'm excited to see Levar Burton host Jeopardy, but I'm actually also sad to not get another week of Robin Roberts, who was the first guest host I've seen run the show with anything like the warmth and grace that Alex did," a second person tweeted.

This weeks episodes of Jeopardy is funny because Robin Robert's tells them they got a question wrong so funny. She sounds so disappointed and her sorry lingers like she's almost sad that they are dumb. — T D (@Wittmara1) July 20, 2021 "The switch from host to host is an adjustment but @RobinRoberts

is doing a great job!" a third person wrote, with another adding, "Enough with the guest hosts … just give @RobinRoberts the job!"

@RobinRoberts @Jeopardy You we're a total pleasure to watch this past week as guest host of Jeopardy! and looked absolutely gorgeous doing it. Rock on Robin. 💜💜 — Pam D'Elia (@pammie188) July 25, 2021 "Robin you hit it out of the park. Your pacing along with your wit and engaging demeanor," another fan wrote. "Win win win. Still on team [Mayim Bialik] would love to see a female host. You ladies rock."