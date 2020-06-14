'Law & Order: SVU': Will Cancellation Happen Amid Growing Police Brutality Protests?

The ongoing protests of police brutality and racial inequality have shined a light on the positive depiction of police officers on television, as crime procedurals dominate the landscape, but only reality shows have been canceled so far. Paramount Network ended the controversial Cops after three decades on the air, while A&E axed Live P.D. This might lead fans to wonder if Law & Order: Special Victims Unit would be canceled, especially after a Rolling Stone op-ed called for the show's beloved main character Olivia Benson to be "canceled."

It seems unlikely that NBC would cancel the longest-running scripted primetime drama in American television history. The show was renewed for three more seasons earlier this year, and showrunner Warren Leight recently told The Hollywood Reporter the show will not shy away from current events. "There are ways, we will find our way in to tell the story," Leight said when asked how the show would handle George Floyd's murder. "Presumably our cops will still be trying to do the right thing but it’s going to be harder for them and they’re going to understand why it's hard for them."

Leight also pointed to changes within the SVU writers' room, confirming he made a "conscious effort" to bring in "new voices, fresh voices, different voices." Leight said his team has "tried really hard" in the past year to show how race and class can affect justice. "This has to be a moment where people make themselves uncomfortable, where people in power have to make themselves uncomfortable," he said.