'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Slams Donald Trump for 'Tyranny and Racism'

Star of Law & Order: SVU Mariska Hargitay is letting President Donald Trump know how she really feels after he tweeted out "LAW & ORDER!" The beloved actress has been starring in the hit series as Olivia Benson for 21 years since it first premiered in 1999, and fans have grown to love her so much that New York City even claimed her as their own. When Trump tweeted his short and bold statement, Hargitay couldn't help but to say how she really feels during such climactic times, retweeting his tweet captioning it with "You mean tyranny and racism!"

You mean tyranny and racism! https://t.co/39AUhgKxe7 — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) June 2, 2020

Someone else tweeted, "Trump just said 'I am your president of law and order'. NO. NO. NO." Hargitay retweeted with a reply writing, "NEVER." Hargitay isn't the only one upset with how Trump has handled the Black Lives Matter movement following the heartbreaking death of George Floyd. SnapChat announced they would no longer be supporting any posts made by Trump on their platform following his controversial tweets. "We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," the statement started according to the New York Times. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America."

The social media company said their decision was reached over the weekend when Trump tweeted that demonstrators protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death would be "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons." In a string of tweets, the President seemed to dismiss protesters and applaud law enforcement on how they handled the protesting. Over the weekend, he weighed in on all protests taking place outside of the White House, but seemingly focused solely on how law enforcement agents handled the situation. He described the secret service agents as "not only totally professional but very cool." He then applauded them for how they "would quickly come down" on demonstrators who "got too frisky or out of line."

President Trump eventually blamed the riots on unruly protests around the nation on "ANTIFA and the Radical Left" but did not say more than that. He also dismissed gatherings as having "little to do with the memory of George Floyd."