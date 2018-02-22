‘Law & Order: SVU’: Everything to Know About Feb. 28’s Episode

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been on hiatus since its Feb. 7 episode aired, but the break will be over soon.

NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics will wrap up on Sunday, meaning the show’s primetime schedule will be back in place.

On Feb. 28, SVU is slated to come back with a bang with a tale of mistrials and murder entitled “Chasing Demons.”

Scroll through to see everything we know about the episode.

Plot

“Chasing Demons” is poised to be a thrilling entry in the show’s long history, as the plot mirrors real life and puts some beloved characters in jeopardy.

A doctor (Lorenzo Scott) is arrested and tried for abusing patients, much like ex-USA Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar. Unlike Nassar’s trial, there are… complications.

The case ends in a mistrial, and the resulting events put Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) career in jeopardy.

Brian Cassidy Returns

Based on photos released by NBC, Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters) is back in the mix.

Photos show him arriving at Benson’s apartment and having a chat in her living room. The former romantic interests seem to be having an intense conversation that does not set well with Olivia.

Cassidy Accused of Murder

This conversation is most likely sparked by what will be one of the episode’s main plots.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, the aforementioned doctor gets murdered after the mistrial and Cassidy is the prime suspect.

Photos from the episode show Cassidy distraught as he arrives at Benson’s place, so he could try to hide out there.

Peter Stone Steps up

“Chasing Demons” will also feature attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) is a prominent role.

The character, who first appeared on Chicago Justice, was first introduced in the previous episode to take the place of exiting character Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza). However, this episode sees him step up and do a lot of leg work while working on the case.

Settings

The press photos for the episode also reveal several locales that will be prominently featured in the episode.

Aside from the aforementioned setting of Olivia’s apartment, a restaurant, an automotive shop and Stone’s office will also be used.

Stone will investigate a lead at a classy restaurant while also talking to a man named Lorenzo (Anthony Grasso). Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is shown questioning a man named Felix Ramos (Dominic Colon) at the auto shop.

At Stone’s office, the attorney is shown talking with Det. Devin Holiday (Kylie Bunbury).

Rollins Babysits Noah

One of the most interesting aspects of “Chasing Demons” will be seeing Rollins babysit Benson’s adopted son, Noah.

The two are shown sitting and talking together at home and out at a restaurant. There’s also a photo of Benson seeing Noah off, so it appears she is trying to steer her son clear of any trouble Cassidy is bringing along with him.

Kylie Bunbury Guest Stars

As previously mentioned, actress Kylie Bunbury is appearing on SVU for the first time in the role of Det. Devin Holiday.

Bunbury is best known for starring in the short-lived FOX series Pitch, as well as shows like Under the Dome and Twisted. She’s also set to appear in the movie Game Night.

Her character is investigating the doctor’s murder, so it is unclear if this will be a one-off appearance or not. However, Pitch fans would definitely not mind seeing her stick around for a bit.

No More Barba

Barba quit during the previous episode, and there is no sign he will be back.

There is no indication that he will return tot he series, at least not this soon. Stone appears to be filling the attorney void he left behind, and things seem to be moving on like business as usual.

Furthermore, Esparza issued a pretty strong goodbye statement on Twitter after his exit.

“Goodbye Barba,” Esparza tweeted. “Thank you. You changed my life. My squad. And you, you always, my Liv, my friend Mariska. I will always treasure my time with all of you.”

New Promos

To add to the Barba exit, NBC has dished out fresh promo art for the series.

As shown above, Barba is out, and Stone is in the mix. This further solidifies the fact that the Chicago Justice transplant will be a key player for a while.

There are also new character shots of the main players, so those will surely be used to show off the revamped cast.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.