'Law & Order: SVU' Shares First Look at Wedding Before Kelli Giddish Leaves

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit detectives do not usually get to leave on a happy note. That is not the case for Kelli Giddish's Det. Amanda Rollins though. Ahead of the series' mid-season finale on Thursday, NBC shared a first look at the wedding that will end Rollins' 12-season run on SVU.

Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) will tie the knot in a courtroom ceremony, as seen in the first photos published by PEOPLE. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sgt. Odafin Tutuola (Ice T) and Junior Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) are also at the wedding. Surprisingly, the newest member of the team, Junior Detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett), is not present.

Law & Order: SVU Wedding! Get a First Look at Rollins and Carisi Saying 'I Do' https://t.co/nchxec2AUb — People (@people) December 7, 2022

The wedding will take place in the fall finale, titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree." Aside from their wedding, Carisi and Rollins will also work together on an important arraignment. Meanwhile, Benson tries to make her son Noah's (Ryan Buggle) Christmas wish come true when she gets a case. The teaser for the episode all but confirmed a wedding would take place, as Rollins was seen in a wedding gown. "Are you going to start crying, Liv?" Fin jokingly asked Benson.

Giddish confirmed rumors that she would be leaving SVU partway through Season 24 in August. During the crossover event with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime, Rollins was shot in the abdomen, and she struggled to recover from the injury. In more recent episodes, the show hinted at a possible career change for Rollins, as she got the teaching bug after Carisi brought her along to a forensic science class. Rollins gave a speech, and she seemed to like the idea of going into a safer line of work.

Since SVU has a history of writing out detectives after tragedy or severe injuries, fans had reason to be worried that Rollins and Carisi's relationship would end in a dark place. Considering that they finally got together in Season 23 after years of will-they-won't-they moments, learning Rollins was leaving came as a disappointment. However, co-showrunner Julie Martin promised a happy ending for the couple, and it looks like she will be following through. Plus, Rollins could return in the future since characters on Dick Wolf shows are never truly gone.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. After the mid-season finale, the show will be off until Thursday, Jan. 5. The other two Law & Order shows will return from their breaks that night as well. All three shows are available to stream on Peacock.