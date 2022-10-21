'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set

After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.

"Thank you [Alia Wentworth] for the long night pick me up," Hargitay captioned the on-set photos of the two stars eating chocolate chip cookies. The treats were baked by actress and author Ali Wentworth, who appeared in the 2016 SVU episode "Melancholy Pursuit." Hargitay referred to Wentworth as "Ali the Cookie Queen" in one of her hashtags.

Wentworth also shared one of Hargitay's photos with Giddish. "When my sisters in crime are working nights- they need some choc chip cookies," Wentworth joked. "You saved the day. Again," Hargitay replied.

Hargitay has responded to the news that Giddish will be leaving at some point this season by featuring her often on Instagram. On Oct. 6, she shared photos of the two together in a recent episode, referred to each other as "work wives," and noted that their "friendship runs deep." On Oct. 12, she shared a fun selfie with Giddish blowing bubble gum while shooting a scene at night. "Back at it with my girl," Hargitay wrote.

Giddish joined SVU back in Season 13 as Det. Amanda Rollins. Her final episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8 and she is also slated to appear in a crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Rollins will also reportedly not be killed off, which leaves the door open for her return at a later date.

Giddish and NBC confirmed in late August that she will be leaving this season. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years," Giddish wrote on Aug. 24. "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Since then, there have been reports that Giddish's exit was not her decision and not even Hargitay could convince NBC to reverse the decision. During the Law & Order premiere event last month, Ice-T told PEOPLE he had to "check on my pulse" after she heard she was leaving. "It's a sad thing," Ice-T, who plays Sgt. Odafin Tutola said. "Me and Kelli were friends – dog friends and all that. We became close. Kelli's been here 10 years."

Octavio Pisano, who joined SVU last year as Det. Joe Velasco, was also disappointed to hear Giddish was leaving. She was "the first one to kind of take me under her wing," Pisano told PEOPLE, adding that he build a bond with her since they shared so many scenes together. "I've learned so much from her in terms of acting and all kinds of things," Pisano said. "So more than anything I'm excited, but obviously it's bittersweet." SVU Season 24 airs Thursdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.