Prison Break star Wentworth Miller returned to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Thursday night's episode, "The Long Arm of the Witness," as Assistant District Attorney Isaiah Holmes. This was Miller's first big on-screen role since he announced in November he will no longer play straight characters, so Holmes became the first LGBTQ distract attorney in SVU history. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before the episode aired, Miller said he would be interested in playing the part again if showrunner Warren Leight calls him back.

"Right now I'm taking it one day at a time. I think we all are. But I'm open," Miller told ET when asked about Holmes' future. "I told Warren I'm looking forward to whatever there is to look forward to." Elsewhere in the interview, Miller said it "took all of 30 seconds" for Leight to agree to write any character Miller plays as gay and a person of color. "Then it was like, "And?" What else? Who is this person? What's he bringing to the table? Savvy? Integrity? Resourcefulness? That's what we're exploring now," Miller explained. "And I think we see hints in this next episode... Warren's been very open to that conversation."

Safe to say this verdict took us by surprise. #SVU pic.twitter.com/KtaIArfbxx — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) January 22, 2021

In "The Long Arm of the Witness," Holmes is brought back into the SVU orbit when Judge Charles Gallagher (Josh Samberg) is accused of rape and sexual assault by several women after the judge launches a campaign for New York District Attorney. Carisi (Peter Scanavino) asked Holmes to help since he was a classmate of Gallagher's. Holmes was eager to help now, especially as he felt guilty because he knew about one of the women and did not do anything at the time.

In the end, Gallagher helped prove Gallagher was a serial rapist, but the case did not end as well as the SVU team hoped. Gallagher pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct, and will only get a year of house arrest. Incredibly though, the judge rejected the deal and told him he had to serve his one-year sentence in prison. The women in the courtroom gave the judge a round of applause.

Miller was excited to jump back into the SVU universe, especially as it gave him another chance to work with the cast. "Peter’s lovely to work with," Miller told ET. "The whole cast is. Which helps. The guest star thing can be a little stressful. Like the first day of school. Except everyone's a senior and you're the first year, trying to keep up."

Back in November, Miller surprised his fans when he revealed he would never play his Prison Break character, Michael Scofield, again because he will not play straight characters. He felt straight characters have already had their stories told. "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry," he wrote on Instagram. "If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work."