Wentworth Miller Won't Return to 'Prison Break,' Here's Why

Wentworth Miller shared some sad news for fans hoping for another season of Prison Break. On Sunday, the actor revealed via Instagram he will never play his character on the prison drama, Michael Scofield, ever again. Miller, 48, vowed never to play a straight character again because "their stories have been told (and told)."

Miller's post was a response to the positive comments he received in response to a recent post. "Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me)," he wrote. On the other side of that coin though, there were several negative responses, so Miller said he would likely not allow Instagram users to comment on his future posts because he does not want young LGBTQ+ fans exposed to that negativity.

"I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be 'bullied' in this space. I have too much power. 'Delete. Block. Deactivate.' Etc.," Miller wrote. "But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bulls—." He went on to wrote that he is "officially" done with Prison Break.

Miller said his decision had nothing to do with "static" on social media, although that played a small role. The main reason for the decision is that he no longer wants to play a fictional straight man because their stories have been told so often. "So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry," he wrote. "If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work."

Miller's co-stars have been supportive of his decision, including Sarah Wayne Callies. "To all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer-friendly space," Callies wrote, alongside an old photo with Miller. "We stand with - and among - our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full-throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always."

Prison Break aired for four seasons on Fox from 2005 to 2009. It was followed by the TV movie The Final Break and the fifth season in 2016. Paul Scheuring created the show. It starred Miller as Michael Scofield, whose brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, and Michael came up with a plan to help him escape and prove his innocence. There have been rumors about the show being revived again, possibly with an all-new cast, but Fox said there are no plans for Prison Break in August 2019.