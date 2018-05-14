‘Prison Break’ Still in Development, Fox to Release More Details in Coming Months

Fox has announced that a Prison Break season six is still in development, and that new details will be released in the coming months.

Per Fox PTB: New #PrisonBreak is still in development, but actual news is months away. “No plan to do another season at this moment,” re: #TheXFiles. — Marisa Roffman (@marisaroffman) May 14, 2018

Prison Break originally ran for four seasons on Fox, from August 29, 2005 to May 15, 2009. The network brought the show back for a fifth season in 2017, which aired its finale nearly one year ago, on May 30.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In December, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell teased that a sixth season was “in the works,” but since then there have not been any notable updates on the status of the show.

Wentworth Miller, who also stared on the show, previously opened up about the future of the show, saying, “I wouldn’t rule it out. I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations. There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into.”

While news on Prison Break is certainly exciting for fans, maybe the biggest Fox TV news of the week has been the cancellation, and subsequent saving, of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

After Fox announced that they had canceled the show, fans began to rally, which reportedly generated interest from several networks and streaming services to bring the show back.

Ultimately, NBC won out, announcing that they would bring the series back for a sixth season.

As reported by Give Me My Remote, Co-Chairmen and CEO of Fox Television Group Dana Walden spoke about the decision to not bring back Brooklyn Nine-Nine, saying, “I think it was based on a variety of factors. Those were great creators, it was a phenomenal cast…they told a lot of shows. Ultimately, we felt we didn’t have the exact right place to schedule it this year.”

After it was revealed that the show would have new life on NBC, that cast made an appearance at the NBC Upfront event, where they joked about the new development.

“Five years ago, when NBC passed in BROOKLYN 99, I made sure to call every NBC exec and damn them to hell. So needless to say, this has been a bit of an apology tour.” – Andy Samberg. #NBCUpfronts — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 14, 2018

“I’m just happy to be on the biggest network I’ve ever been on! I’ve never been on a network this big. NBC, this is the real deal! The checks are gonna be AMAZING,” quppied Terry Crews, while former SNL cast member Andy Samberg hilariously lamented, “Five years ago, when NBC passed on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I made sure to call every NBC exec and damn them to hell. So needless to say, this has been a bit of an apology tour.”