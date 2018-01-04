‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Flip out Over Intense Kidnapping Episode

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit delivered a nail-biting midseason premiere that centered around the kidnapping of Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) adopted son Noah.

While it seemed like a random act at first, it turns out the entire plan was orchestrated by Noah’s biological grandmother Sheila (Brooke Shields). Many fans saw this coming, but it still didn’t damage their enjoyment of the thrilling episode.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement throughout the episode, with fans mostly reacting to the reveal of Sheila’s intentions, the emotional climax and the overall quality of the night.

“Who else called that Sheila was gonna kidnap Noah eventually?” one fan wrote. “Benson has the worst luck.”

Another added, “Just give this episode of SVU all the awards. Every last one. BEST EVER.”

See some of the reactions below.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer