‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Criminal Minds’ Both Tackled the Same NSFW Crime This Week

TV crime fans noticed a peculiar coincidence in two of their favorites dramas on Wednesday nights. Both Law & Order: SVU and Criminal Minds tackled criminals committing castration crimes.

On Criminal Minds, the team heads to Detroit to help local law enforcement track down a serial who castrates and mutilates his victims and hangs them on meat hooks.

Over on SVU, Detectives Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) try to solve a case where a man is left castrated and near death.

Fans quickly noticed the similarity when Criminal Minds came on, and took to Twitter to share the coincidence.

“Wow, second castration story of the night!” one fan wrote. “Wednesdays are wild!”

Another added, “Castration has been the theme of both SVU and Criminal Minds, which seems like good timing for Hollywood.”

See some of the best fan reactions below.

Castration has been the theme of both #SVU and #CriminalMinds which seems like good timing for Hollywood — Lumpkin The Pumpkin (@TonyaJoRiley) October 12, 2017

Watching #CriminalMinds. Wow, second castration story of the night! Wednesdays are wild! — Lady Yoshi 🇺🇸 (@HistoryDiva25) October 12, 2017

Victims were castrated? First #SVU now #CriminalMinds what is it with testicles today?! — Amber Provencher (@MsAmberRichelle) October 12, 2017

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.