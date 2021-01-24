'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Celebrates Mariska Hargitay's Birthday and the Love Pours In

Saturday marked an extraordinary day for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans and Ice-T made sure no one forgot. It was Mariska Hargitay's birthday! The actress, who stars as Capt. Olivia Benson turned 57. Hargitay's Benson is the longest-running live-action character to star in a primetime series, now that SVU is in its record-setting 22nd season.

"Today is [Hargitay's] Birthday! We’ve worked side by side for over 20yrs. I love her to death. Everyone show her some love," Ice-T wrote on Twitter, alongside an old photo of the two friends. Ice-T plays Det. Odafin Tutuola joined the SVU squad in Season 2, meaning the two actors have been working together for over two decades now.

This season of SVU has seen several returns, but the biggest one is still on the way. Christopher Meloni, who acted with Hargitay on the first 12 seasons of SVU, is set to come back for the first time since leaving to play Det. Elliot Stabler. Meloni's appearance on SVU will lead to his own spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, in which Stabler leads his own NYPD unit. Production on Melino's SVU episode is already underway, as Meloni and Hargitay have continued teasing fans with selfies of the two together on Instagram.