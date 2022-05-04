'Law & Order: SVU' Gets Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans do not have to worry about the show coming back this fall for the 24th season, but it will be under new leadership. Longtime showrunner Warren Leight announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he is leaving the series again. He will end his second stint with the series when Season 23 wraps.

"The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23," Leight tweeted. "The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I've decided to take a break."

Leight went on to say it was a "privilege" to work with SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and the show's newest star, Octavio Pisano, as well as the "former regulars and guest stars" who stopped by the show. He called it a "joy" to work with the SVU writers and executive producer Julie Martin. Leight went on to thank the other behind-the-scenes team members who made the show possible.

"It was an honor to work with this team, and I thank Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, [Wolf Entertainment], and Lisa Katz, Pearlena Igbokwe, Erin Underhill, and [NBCUniversal] for their support and that privilege," he wrote. "Finally, I'd like to thank the fans. You've stayed loyal to the show, and vocal in your support and occasional dismay, for 23 years. No other show can say that, and so you know, EVERYBODY at [SVU] is grateful to you for that commitment. You too are part of this team."

Leight joined SVU for the first time at the start of Season 13, when the show was undergoing major changes because Christopher Meloni did not return. He helped build the show around Hargitay's Olivia Benson, who became the driving force behind the entire show. He began his second tenure at SVU in 2019, when the show broke the record for the longest-running primetime drama in U.S. history with Season 21. Leight also worked on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, In Treatment, and Lights Out.

SVU is now in the midst of its 23rd season and airs between the revived Law & Order and the Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. SVU reached its milestone 500th episode in October. Danny Pino, Dann Florek, Tamara Tunie, and Peter Hermann all made guest appearances. This season has also featured crossovers with Organized Crime, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see Benson and Stabler together again. SVU Season 23 is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.