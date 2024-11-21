‘The Irrational’: Max Lloyd-Jones Teases a ‘Potential Crisis Unfolding’ (Exclusive)

The Irrational was off this week for a Wicked special, but Max Lloyd-Jones told PopCulture.com about next Tuesday’s intense new episode. The actor joined the NBC crime drama for Season 2 as Simon Wylton, Alec’s new research assistant. After last week’s episode dug more into his backstory, Lloyd-Jones shared that the new episode, titled “The Wrong Side of Maybe,” will be about “something called forecasting.”

“Essentially, it’s about a group of people who, through predictability models, can see if a disaster could be looming,” he explained. “And, let’s say that involves trains in this episode. So, about America’s train network and a potential crisis unfolding, that forecast brings to our attention.” Per NBC, in the episode, “Alec’s foray into the field of science-based forecasting takes an unexpected turn when a forecaster’s statistical model predicts a train disaster. With time running out, Alec must take drastic measures to avert a mass casualty catastrophe.”

This sounds like it will be one intense episode to return to when The Irrational comes back next week, and there is no way of knowing what will happen. The Irrational is certainly unpredictable, especially for focusing more on the psychological aspect. Add in the fact that train disasters are never a good sign, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.

Meanwhile, other than the forecasting and a train disaster, there is much to look forward to, both in the new episode and the rest of Season 2. Max Lloyd-Jones gave an intriguing tease about the relationship dynamic between Phoebe, Rizwan, and Simon after Phoebe rejoined the team. “That’s gonna be interesting as we see them having to rediscover a new hierarchy dynamic essentially, deciding who’s gonna be in charge, deciding who gets to call shots,” Lloyd-Jones shared. “And they have to figure it out themselves. So that’s going to be, I think, fun for viewers to relate to because we’ve all done work like that where we are not quite sure who is at the top of the pecking order. So that’s what I’m excited to see how viewers and fans respond to.”

There are going to be some exciting storylines coming to The Irrational, and people will have to tune in to see what happens. A new episode airs this Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC following The Voice.