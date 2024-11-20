‘Law & Order’: Brady Mourns a Friend in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The fall finale of Law & Order is going to be personal for Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Premiering tomorrow, Nov. 21, “Bad Apple” will center on a narcotics officer who is shot in the back, and Brady returns to her old precinct to investigate the murder. “When the suspect’s story doesn’t add up, she enlists Shaw and Riley to discover the truth.” Maura Tierney only joined Law & Order this season so fans still don’t know too much about her. However, it sounds like this will be the perfect episode to get more of her backstory.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Brady, Riley, and Shaw show up to the scene, and Brady admits that she knew the detective and recommended he transfer to the Major Narcotics Department. Riley and Shaw go over the details, and it’s revealed that the detective didn’t even see it coming, as his weapon was still holstered. The police captain shares that his unit executed a raid on a stash house and it was a successful one. Additionally, he was a “good cop,” and his teammates “respected the hell out of him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since this case will be hitting very close to home for Brady, it’s likely she will not stop trying to get her former colleague justice. Not only that, but any case involving a fellow police officer hits close to home for everyone working the case and beyond, and it will probably be an emotional hour. It’s hard to tell just what will happen and what lengths Brady will go to with Riley and Shaw to find the killer, but it should certainly be entertaining. The episode could go in a number of ways, but it will also be interesting to get more background on Brady.

Tomorrow’s episode of Law & Order will be the fall finale, meaning it is going to be as intense as ever. Luckily, NBC has already revealed that the show and Law & Order: SVU will be returning on Thursday, Jan. 16. While it does seem like it’s far away, these next two months should be going pretty fast, especially with the holidays coming up. At the very least, fans can always catch up on this season on Peacock while waiting for the new episodes to air. The fall finale of Law & Order premieres tomorrow, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.