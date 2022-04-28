‘Law & Order’ ADA Samantha Maroun Learns Disturbing Detail in Private School Shooting Case in Sneak Peek

Law & Order’s Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) is diving deep into the world of an elite private school after the shooting of its headmaster leads ADAs Maroun and Nathan Price (Hugh Dancy) to debate who’s more culpable – the shooter or his father, who provided the murder weapon. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the beloved NBC show, Maroun learns the shooter had a previous violent run-in at school before the shooting – one that was covered up by his father.

Shown some of Bennett’s disturbing drawings by one of his teachers, Maroun asks if he had shown the artwork to anyone else at the school, to which he answers that both his parents and the head of the school were made aware. “They said they’d deal with it,” he assures the ADA, who asks, “Did they?”

While the teacher isn’t sure how the drawings were dealt with, he certainly felt the backlash from Bennett, who confronted him – with a box cutter- just days after he raised the alarm. “I was helping him cut materials for a mixed media project,” the teacher recalls. “He was using a box cutter and he got upset. He said it slipped.” Maroun asks, “But you think it was intentional?” to which the teacher replies, “I can’t prove it.”

As Maroun wonders why the student wasn’t kicked out of school because of that, the teacher reveals he was pulled into a meeting with the head of the school and Bennett’s parents. “I had a long conversation with them, shared my concerns,” he shares. “Bennett’s father pleaded with me, he said he’d get Bennett help.” Maroun asks, “So you just ignored the fact that he stabbed you based on one conversation with his father?” as the clip comes to an end.

Earlier this month, Halevi opened up to PopCulture about forging her own path as Maroun in the Law & Order reboot. “What I did was I binge-watched the show all over again and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I should be more like, [Carey Lowell], maybe I should be more like that. What do they want? What should I be like?’ So I learned a lot of things from watching all these amazing actresses that played the ADAs before,” she shared. As the actor began thinking about how the world has changed since Law & Order first went off the air, however, she decided to go another route.

“Even with my accent being foreign, I was like, ‘No, I need to sound completely American. I need to work on that.’ And then I realized, ‘No. They love you just the way you are. People can love you for just the way you are and that’s what you need to be,’” she realized. “I’m so happy that nowadays there is so much room on TV and in film for foreigners because I never thought I would get to play a lawyer. …It’s just amazing to see how the industry changed so much for the better.” Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.