'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Teases 3-Show Crossover in Epic Photo With Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Danielle Moné Truitt recently teased a three-show crossover in an epic photo with Mariska Hargitay and Camryn Manheim. Over on Instagram, Truitt shared a couple of photos of the three ladies smiling together from the set of what is likely filming for the big Law & Order crossover event. Notably, Detective Elliot Stabler actor Christopher Meloni can be seen in the background of one of the images.

"The Sergeant(Ya Girl), Lieutenant @camrynmanheim and Captain @therealmariskahargitay of L&O!! Badass Lady Love!" Truitt wrote in the post, later joking, "That one detective @chris_meloni wanted to get in our picture so bad." The official Law & Order Instagram account reshared the photo of just the three women, and added, "Now THAT is what we call an elite squad." The posts have garnered a lot of responses from fans, with former Modern Family actress Ariel Winter commenting, "Ugh I'm TOO excited."

All three current Law & Order franchise shows will be returning to NBC this fall, and we now know when each series will premiere. According to Deadline, the Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 p.m. ET, followed by SVU at 9 p.m. and Organized Crime at 10 p.m.

The Law & Order revival was announced in September, with franchise creator Dick Wolf telling Deadline of the new, "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine." Susan Rovner — Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming — added, "Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere." Pearlena Igbokwe — Chairman, Universal Studio Group — offered, "The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners."

Season 21 of Law & Order debuted in February, more than a decade since it initially ended. The cast included both Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston, who reprised their roles from the original series. Anderson was back as Det. Kevin Bernard, while Waterston once again portrays district attorney Jack McCoy. Notably, Anderson has since announced that he has exited the show ahead of Season 22. New cast members this time around include Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) in a police role and Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon. Additionally, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) both star in the show as assistant district attorneys.