'Law & Order' Plots Massive Crossover Event

The next Law & Order crossover is so big it will involve all three ongoing series in Dick Wolf's massive franchise. When Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime return for their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22 on NBC, it will be with a three-way crossover, sources told TVLine. This is the first time three Law & Order shows will be involved in a single story.

An insider told TVLine that the producers behind all three shows are developing the crossover as a big launch for the new season. However, any scheduling issues could force the event to be pushed later into the season. NBC has not commented on the report.

A three-way crossover event doesn't sound impossible, considering Wolf's Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD have already been involved in multiple crossovers. SVU has also been involved in past crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. Wolf also had a three-show crossover for FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS last fall to help launch FBI: International.

Back in May, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told Entertainment Tonight there could be a three-show crossover but nothing was set in stone. "There's been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season. Whether it's the first, second, or third episode, I'm not sure," he said at the time.

The original Law & Order returned for an abbreviated Season 21 in February, 12 years after Season 20 aired. The 10-episode season saw the returns of Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard and Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy. SVU star Mariska Hargitay appeared in the season finale as Capt. Olivia Benson, but the story was unrelated to events on her show. Season 22 will feature Waterston returning, but Anderson will be replaced by Mehcad Brooks' new detective. Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelia Halevi are also returning.

Eid also teased more appearances from Law & Order favorites in the new season. "I'm sure next season we'll think about some of our alumni and how to bring them back and build an episode around someone," he told ET, adding that he knows some actors have shown interest in returning. "It's a great situation to be in. There are so many people that have been on the show and played great characters, whether they were series regulars, a judge, or a defense lawyer," he added.

SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime drama in American TV history with its 24th season this fall. Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano are all expected to be back. Organized Crime will be on its third season this fall, with Christopher Meloni reprising his role as Det. Elliot Stabler. Daniel Monae Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Nona Park Johnson will join Meloni in the new season.