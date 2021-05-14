✖

Detective Elliot Stabler will be returning to New York City to stamp out organized crime. NBC announced Friday that Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for Season 2. The return will continue Christopher Meloni's character's run on the network for the first time in 10 years.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on all Law & Order Thursday nights in the fall, with the newest Dick Wolf spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the mothership series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10.

The renewal likely comes as a relief for fans of the show who want to see more of ex-partners Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson. The two were close as could be as detectives on the SVU squad before Stabler was abruptly written off the show when Meloni and NBC couldn't work through behind-the-scenes contract difficulties. Now that Meloni is back in his own leading role on Organized Crime — with occasional drop-bys from Hargitay's Benson and vice versa — 10 years later, things appear to be on a steadier track.

At a recent junket, Organized Crime stars Meloni and Dylan McDermott teased the inevitable face-off between Stabler and McDermott's mafia boss, Richard Wheatley, as the series approaches its Season 1 finale. “We have an altercation or two, or an interaction or two. You know, our courses must intersect. I think [Wheatley’s] going to get the short end of that deal,” Meloni said, as reported by Deadline. “A lot of things get answered, but then a couple other big questions arise, so there’s going to be a continuing saga, I believe.”

In addition to Meloni and McDermott, Organized Crime also stars Daniele Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger. Wolf is an executive producer alongside showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowksi. Catch Law & Order: Organized Crime Thursdays on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. The penultimate episode of Season 1 airs May 20 with the Season finale airing May 27.

