‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Looks Bruised and Battered in New Photo

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is in production of its 27th season, and Ice-T is getting off to a rough start.

The rapper took to his Instagram on July 31 to share a photo from set, and he was looking pretty bruised and battered.

“Back filming SVU and the first scene I shoot…. I get Fd up! It’s in the script..,” Ice-T captioned the photo, which also shows him in a what seems to be a hospital gown with cuts, bruises, and a bandage under his eye. Even at the start of the season, Fin is going to be getting into a lot, and right now, there is no telling what exactly that will be.

SVU was renewed for Season 27 in May, but it’s going to look a little different. Both Octavio Pisano and Juliana Aidén Martinez have exited the drama ahead of the new season, but Pisano will be appearing in the premiere episode as Detective Joe Velasco to wrap up his storyline. It’s unlikely Martinez will be following suit since she’s been cast in fellow Dick Wolf drama FBI. At the very least, Kelli Giddish will be returning as a series regular after departing as Amanda Rollins in the middle of the Season 24.

Additionally, SVU will be under new management, with Michele Fazekas tapped as showrunner, marking a first for the long-running drama as she is the first female showrunner in SVU history. Despite characters like Fin getting beaten up so early in the season, there will be a lot to look forward to. SVU is continuing to be entertaining after 26 seasons, and Season 27 will probably be just as entertaining.

Details surrounding the season premiere of Law & Order: SVU have not been released, but with the episode airing on Thursday, Sept. 25, it’s only a matter of time before more information is revealed. The wait will be worth it, especially if it gets fans one step closer to finding out who put Fin in the hospital. For now, the wait will continue, though, but all 26 seasons of SVU are available to stream on Peacock in the meantime. A new season of Law & Order will kick off Law & Order Thursdays on Sept. 25, which will be capped off by Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime after it premiered exclusively on Peacock.