‘Law & Order: SVU’ Bringing Back Alum for Season Premiere

Law & Order: SVU is bringing back an alum for the upcoming season premiere.

Deadline reports that Octavio Pisano will return as Detective Joe Velasco for Season 27’s premiere this fall.

News comes two months after it was reported that both Pisano and Juliana Aidén Martinez will exit the long-running NBC drama ahead of the new season. It was unknown at the time if either would be returning in Season 27 to wrap up their characters’ storylines, and that question has finally been answered. At least for Pisano. As of now, it’s unclear if Martinez will also be making a brief return as Detective Kate Silva, but that might be a bit harder for her, as she recently landed a series regular role on fellow Dick Wolf drama FBI.

Pictured: Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

In what capacity Pisano will be appearing in the season premiere of SVU is unknown, but it’s likely to be enough to wrap up Velasco’s story. Whether or not there will be a chance for him to return is hard to tell, but since former SVU series regular and fan-favorite Kelli Giddish will be making a full-time return to the series in Season 27 after appearing in numerous episodes since her exit, it’s quite possible. That is, depending on how his story wraps up.

In other SVU news, it was reported last week that Aimé Donna Kelly has been upped to series regular after recurring as Captain Curry since 2020. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T lead the cast of Law & Order: SVU, which also includes Peter Scanavino and Kevin Kane.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 27 has not been announced, but NBC is expected to reveal full fall premiere dates soon, following both CBS and ABC releasing their own schedules. The network did just make a decision on the final shows in limbo, so it’s possible that an announcement will be made any day now.

Octavio Pisano joined SVU during Season 23, with his character being promoted to Senior Detective in Season 26. It’s hard to predict what will prompt Velasco to leave the Manhattan Special Victims Unit, but fans will be happy to know that they will soon find out and see him one more time. Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premieres this fall on NBC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.