'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Elated About Kelli Giddish's Return
Giddish is set to return to 'SVU' for the Season 25 premiere in January.
Kelli Giddish is returning to Law & Order: SVU, and fans are excited. As the legal drama starts filming its 25th season, pictures and videos are being posted from the set. Mariska Hargitay was quick to take to her Instagram to share some fun videos, including one with her former co-star. After leaving in the middle of Season 24, Giddish has made a few appearances on SVU, most recently with the season finale. Now, she's coming back.
The actress will be appearing in the Season 25 premiere, and no matter what capacity that will be in, fans are just as excited. Plenty of SVU fans flocked to Twitter and Hargitay's Instagram post to share their excitement over the fact that Amanda Rollins will be coming back once again. While details surrounding her appearance in the premiere are unknown, people are still looking forward to seeing her return. And it will happen on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
It's Clear Fans are More Than Excited to See Kelli Giddish Return
KELLI GIDDISH IS BACK ON SVU. KELLI GIDDISH IS BACK ON SVU. KELLI GIDDISH IS BACK ON SVU. KELLI GIDDISH IS BACK ON SVU. KELLI GIDDISH IS BACK ON SVU!!!— Francesca Aversa (@AversaFrancesca) November 28, 2023
"KELLI GIDDISH IS COMING BACK?? HOW DID I JUST FIND OUT ABOUT THIS?? EVEN IF ITS JUST FOR THE PREMIERE IM A HAPPY PERSON NOW," one fan stated. Another expressed, "Our family is back!!! [Kelli Giddish] is back!!!"
It's Time to Welcome Back Kelli Giddish and Amanda Rollins
@KelliGiddish thank you for coming back, you are home, truly. 🫂— Marta ♡ (@MartaXKateWalsh) November 28, 2023
"Welcome back [Kelli Giddish]! We missed you and [Rollins] on [SVU] so much," another fan said. "You truly don't understand how HAPPY fans are with Kelli being back! We love her and Rollins so much!!!! Also love [rolivia] and happy you are back with your [work wife]," another fan wrote on Instagram.
Some 'SVU' Fans are Itching for More
OK, I'm thrilled @KelliGiddish is coming back to #SVU for the premiere episode, but please, just bring her back permanently...Man do I need Amanda Rollins back on a weekly basis...:)— Melanie Johnson (@MelJohnson6527) November 29, 2023
One fan expressed, "My girl [Kelli Giddish] is back on SVU!! [raising hands emoji] Let's pray this is permanent! [raising hands emoji] [grimacing face emoji]." Another fan hoped, "Excited [Kelli Giddish] will be returning I hope permanently. Miss her on the show."
Kelli Giddish' Return is One to Watch
Kelli Giddish is BACK on SVU, and all is right with the world 😃— 💙 🐧🌹🥁🍗🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇮🇪🇱🇧🇺🇦 (@Rakpenguin63) November 29, 2023
One fan shared, "The dog days are over, the dog days are gone! [Kelli Giddish] is back baby!" Another fan admitted on Instagram, "Yay! I was UNWELL when they wrote off Rollins. UNWELL."
Seeing Benson and Rollins Together Again is Like Nothing Has Changed
I'm so happy to see you again @KelliGiddish 💛🥰 pic.twitter.com/3PJAk7EbPC— May🤟 (@MaySegovia20) November 29, 2023
"Pure happiness…," one fan expressed. "this reel has inspired mini dance parties for the last 24 hours! [Mariska Hargitay] and [Kelli Giddish] together again where they belong [raising hands emoji] [red heart emoji] [pinched fingers emoji]"
Many Fans are Happy About Kelli Giddish's Return
I don't care I'm happy happy happy happy to see you again @KelliGiddish i love you sm 💛😊🥰 pic.twitter.com/mgKQo2OHpA— May🤟 (@MaySegovia20) November 30, 2023
"Best news ever… show is just not the same without [Kelli Giddish]," one fan wrote. "Thanks to all who brought her back [folded hands emoji]"