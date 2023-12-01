'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Elated About Kelli Giddish's Return

Kelli Giddish is returning to Law & Order: SVU, and fans are excited. As the legal drama starts filming its 25th season, pictures and videos are being posted from the set. Mariska Hargitay was quick to take to her Instagram to share some fun videos, including one with her former co-star. After leaving in the middle of Season 24, Giddish has made a few appearances on SVU, most recently with the season finale. Now, she's coming back.

The actress will be appearing in the Season 25 premiere, and no matter what capacity that will be in, fans are just as excited. Plenty of SVU fans flocked to Twitter and Hargitay's Instagram post to share their excitement over the fact that Amanda Rollins will be coming back once again. While details surrounding her appearance in the premiere are unknown, people are still looking forward to seeing her return. And it will happen on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.