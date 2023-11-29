'Law & Order' Finds Replacement for Jeffrey Donovan

As Jeffrey Donovan steps down, Reid Scott is stepping up on Law & Order. It was previously reported that Donavon will not be returning to the legal drama for Season 23 after portraying Detective Frank Cosgrove for the last two seasons due to creative reasons. According to TVLine, Scott has been tapped to play an NYPD detective for the upcoming season.

As of now, no further details about his character have been released. It's safe to assume that Scott is serving as a replacement for Donovan, meaning that fans can likely expect to see him quite a lot. Once filming gets going and it gets closer to Law & Order's premiere date, more details should be coming out in the next few weeks. This is not the first casting change for Law & Order since the series came back for its revival, but hopefully, this one sticks for a while.

Reid Scott is best known as Brando Dorff on the TBS comedy My Boys and Dan Eagan on HBO's Veep. He most recently appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Gordon Ford. While he's been doing a lot of comedies recently, Law & Order will be an interesting change of pace for him. What he and his detective character will bring to the table will surely be something to look forward to.

News of Reid Scott's casting comes on the heels of Law & Order's return date being announced. The legal drama, along with spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime, will be coming back on Thursday, Jan. 18. Production for all three shows is underway, and it's like Hollywood can finally get back to normal. Not much is known about the new season of Law & Order, but it has been confirmed that it will only have 13 episodes. Most shows have been aiming for 10-13 episodes, so it's not so surprising.

Hopefully, more information on Scott's character will be announced soon, but luckily, January isn't too far away. So even if there aren't that many details, it's not like people will be waiting very long. Be sure to tune in to see Scott's NYPD detective and the rest of the team on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC when Law & Order returns for Season 23. New episodes will also be premiering on Peacock the following day.