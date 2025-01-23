‘Law & Order’: Riley, Shaw, and Brady Try to ID a Suspect in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Law & Order is back tonight with another new episode, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In the episode “Greater Good,” after a music mogul is found dead, “Shaw and Riley clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate. Price and Baxter disagree on how the victim’s reputation could sway the jury’s verdict in the cast.” The episode will mark an ER reunion between star Maura Tierney and guest star Mekhi Phifer. Eriq La Salle, who also starred on the NBC medical drama, directed the episode.

In the exclusive clip, Riley, Shaw, and Brady look over newly obtained surveillance footage and thanks to Riley recognizing a school logo in the video, they are able to get one step closer to IDing their suspect. Brady tells Riley and Shaw to look into any connections and hope that it leads them somewhere, but fans will have to wait and see how it all goes down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

As always with Law & Order, it will surely be an intense episode but an interesting one as well. On top of the ER reunion, it already looks to be an exciting one, and there is no telling how it will all turn out. The series just came back from hiatus last week, and the show is wasting no time in getting back into the rhythm of things and fans won’t want to miss a single second of tonight’s new episode.

Meanwhile, as Law & Order’s 24th season continues, NBC has yet to renew the show for Season 25. It is still early, so it might still be a while until a decision is made. However, networks are already starting to make decisions on the 2025-26 season, including NBC, which recently renewed freshman workplace comedy St. Denis Medical for a second season. The Law & Order franchise is still remaining strong on the network with the Mothership and SVU, and while Organized Crime is moving to Peacock, it would be surprising if the other two didn’t stick to NBC.

Be sure to watch an exclusive sneak peek of a new Law & Order above. It’s going to be another intense and exciting episode, and it all begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. Select seasons of Law & Order are also streaming on the NBCUniversal platform.