'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Stabler Learns His Son Is Following in His Footsteps in Tense Season 4 Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tensions are running high at another Stabler family dinner in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 finale. Elliot Stabler is in for a surprise in the May 16 episode, titled "Stabler's Lament," as he learns that his son Eli plans to follow in his footsteps as a police officer – and it makes for another uncomfortable family affair.

The scene kicks off with Stabler's older brother Randall (Dean Norris) debating the best way to eat a charcuterie board with his mom, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn). The conversation is light, but you could cut the tension with the knife, as Eli (Nicky Torchia) is quietly urged to "go on [and] tell" his family some big news by his girlfriend Becky (Kiaya Scott).

Eli's sister Maureen (Autumn Mirassou) is quick to latch on to the awkward exchange, asking her brother, "Tell us what?" Eli hesitates before saying, "Well, I was gonna wait until Dad shows up, but chances are he won't show." He continues, "I signed up for the police academy."

Eli's big news is met with gasps of surprise and delight, but he's quick to temper the excitement around the table, reminding them, "I have to take the civil service exam and pass a psych eval and a physical." Becky assures Eli he'll "ace them all," but his uncle teases, "I don't know about the physical – you're a little wimpy. You might need to bulk up to kick some criminal ass." Bernadette quickly offers to "fatten him up," gushing, "Oh honey, that's just so good. There's gonna be another cop in the family."

The heartfelt celebrations stop, however, when Stabler walks in the door, apologizing for being late and citing "something at work" that kept him from being there on time. Simultaneously, Randall, Becky, and Maureen all excuse themselves from the table, leaving Eli to face his father with just his grandmother by his side.

"Something I said?" Stabler wonders, greeting his mom before asking, "So what'd I miss?" Bernadette is quick to launch into Eli's big announcement, telling his father, "Well, I was just telling Eli how wonderful it is that there's gonna be another cop in the family."

Stabler stops as he asks, "Who's gonna be a cop?" before Eli answers, "I am, Dad." There's a long, uncomfortable pause between the two before Stabler presses, "Since when?" and Eli responds, "Since I signed up this morning." In a moment of encouragement, Bernadette adds, "And I'm just so proud of you that you're gonna continue the family tradition."

Processing the news, Stabler offers to run the grill for dinner, pulling Eli to accompany him outside for a private moment. As a nervous Eli slowly makes his way to his father, Randall wishes him "good luck," and the preview comes to a close.

Don't miss the conclusion when the Season 4 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.