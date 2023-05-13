'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 4 Premiere Date Moves to Midseason

NBC revealed its fall schedule, that includes some major shakeups, including pushing Law & Order: Organized Crime to midseason for Season 4. It was previously announced that Organized Crime will have a shortened season, with only 13 episodes, which does make it a perfect midseason placeholder. Deadline also revealed that new series Found will take OC's place on Thursday nights, following Law & Order and SVU.

While Organized Crime's move to midseason may be troubling, as well as its shortened season, fans shouldn't have to worry. When the episode count was initially announced, it was revealed that it was due to storyline purposes. Many shows that do have shorter seasons are usually saved for midseason, so it will likely still pair up with its Law & Order siblings when it premieres in 2024. When that will be is unknown, as it's probably going to be a while until that's revealed.

Unfortunately, with the series being held for midseason, it means that next week's season finale will be the last episode of Organized Crime for who knows how long. It will likely be sometime in January or February, maybe even March, that Season 4 will premiere, meaning that fans will be going an awfully long time without Stabler and co. Hopefully, the finale doesn't end on any cliffhangers because waiting that long would just be harsh. Though we won't know until next week, so fans will just have to tune in to find out.

Law & Order: Organized Crime may be airing less episodes next season, but it's actually a good thing. Aside from major leads, most of the One Chicago and Law & Order stars will be appearing in less episodes next season due to budget cuts. With Organized Crime having a shortened season, the show likely won't have to worry about it, so at least there's that. It's going to be a while until we know when Organized Crime's fourth season will be premiering, but the wait will surely be worth it, and it will be here before we know it.

Before that, though, the Season 3 finale will be airing this Thursday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, so make sure to watch because that is going to be the last episode to air for a long while. The most recent season is available to stream on Peacock, so that will keep fans occupied until it's finally time again.