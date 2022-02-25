Lauren Graham Reacts After Sparking ‘Gilmore Girls’ Reunion Rumors

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham accidentally sparked series reunion rumors, causing an excited reaction from fans, but now she is apologizing for the miscommunication. The actress retweeted a clip from the show’s official Twitter account, adding a nerd-face emoji over the “how we’re feeling today” caption. Her followers thought this was a hint at a new revival or reunion, prompting a follow-up apology tweet.

“Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion,” the 54-year-old actress wrote on Tuesday. “I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing [Gilmore Girls] to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all.” Graham played Lorelai Gilmore on the series from 2000 until 2007, then reprised the role in the revival — Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — which debuted on Netflix in 2016. Both shows were created and helmed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino.

In the past, Graham has addressed the prospect of another , most recently during a SiriusXM interview in March 2021. “I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” she said at the time. “And it’s not – I don’t want to start any new rumors – it’s not for any concrete reason. I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [Amy], first of all.” She continued, per Us Weekly. “And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past, so that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”

Another Gilmore Girls star who has previously commented on the possibility of a reunion is Keiko Agena, who played Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) best friend Lane Kim. Back in 2018, Agena told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks “especially with Rory’s storyline” there “is story left” to tell and plenty of room to continue the Gilmore Girls saga. “So, I mean, I would love to work on another installment of Gilmore Girls,” she added. The “storyline” that Agena is referring to is the revelation in the final episode of the revival that Rory is pregnant.

While she was certainly on board for a new installment of the series, Agena explained that, at the time, she had not heard any official word from anyone that it’s on the horizon. “I would understand if that’s part of the challenge of ever doing another Gilmore Girls revival,” Agena explained. “But until then, people should definitely check out all of Handmaid’s Tale [which Bledel stars on] and [the Palladinos’ Amazon series] Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and everything that Melissa McCarthy does, which is absolutely hilarious.”