Super Bowl LIX is nearly here, but before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, NFL fans will be treated to some star-studded pregame entertainment. In addition to Jon Batiste performing the national anthem and Kendrick Lamar taking center stage for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show later in the night, Louisiana-born singer Lauren Daigle will perform a duet of “America the Beautiful” alongside fellow Grammy-winner Trombone Shorty.

Daigle is no stranger to the football field, nor to the Superdome. In 2020, she delivered a moving performance of the National Anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship, where Louisiana State University defeated Clemson 42-25. The performance marked the latest highlight in an illustrious career that began when the chart-topping contemporary Christian singer was just a child.

Born in Lake Charles and raised in Lafayette, Daigle as a child cleaned her church choir director’s bathroom in exchange for singing lessons. After falling ill and being diagnosed cytomegalovirus, a chronic illness, she began home-schooling, a period that she described to The New York Times as “the season that changed the trajectory of my life.”

It was during that time that Daigle, who was raised in a religious home, began reading the Bible and “could literally see stages and tour buses. I said, ‘God, are you showing me this, or am I losing my mind?’ I think it was God, because everything I saw has come to pass.”

Daigle followed that dream. In addition to singing background vocals for the Baton Rouge-based Christian rock group Assemblie, Daigle auditioned for American Idol in 2010 and 2012. Although she didn’t make it to the finals – she was eliminated just before the final 24 contestants in 2010, and in the first Las Vegas round in 20212 – she went on to jump start her career just a few years later when she released her debut single, “How Can It Be,” in 2014. The song soared on the charts, reaching No. 5 on Billboard’s Christian singles chart.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lauren Daigle performs at Margaret Court Arena on November 12, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brittany Long/WireImage/Getty Images)

Daigle has since gone on to chart more than a dozen Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Christian singles chart, including several No. 1’s. Her 2018 single “You Say” spent 129 weeks as the most popular Christian song, and reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Along with scoring numerous chart toppers, Daigle has won two Grammy Awards. At the 2019 ceremony, her song “You Say” won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, and her album Look Up Child won Best contemporary Christian Music Album. The singer and songwriter has also won GMA Dove Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

Upon being announced as a performer at the Super Bowl, Daigle posted on Instagram, “IT’S REAL. So incredibly thankful for the chance sing alongside Trombone Shorty at the Superbowl LIX!!! Laissez les bon temps rouler, baby!!!! I am pinching myself! See you soon, everyone!! & to sing THIS song… what an honor!”

Later speaking with Nola.com, she credited Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews for bringing her dream to fruition, revealing that the world-touring trombonist “got the opportunity to sing and play ‘America the Beautiful.’ And he said, ‘I’d love to play it, but I have someone else in mind to sing it. I would really love it if Lauren sang on this.’”

Super Bowl LIX airs on Sunday on Fox and streams on Fubo and the Fox Sports app. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.