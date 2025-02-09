Super Bowl 2025 National Anthem Singer Revealed

Super Bowl LIX will kick off the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with a special rendition of the national anthem courtesy of a New Orleans native.

Grammy-winning musician and television personality Jon Batiste will usher in the football festivities on Feb. 9 with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” having previously performed the national anthem at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

The Louisiana-born singer/songwriter was the bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 to 2022 and acted as co-composer for the Pixar animated movie Soul. Throughout his career, Batiste has been nominated for 20 Grammys and won five times — including for 2021’s Album of the Year winner We Are.

Jon Batiste performs during the grand opening of Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar on January 17, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas.(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Baha Mar)

Also performing before the big game will be Trombone Shorty, another New Orleans native who will cover “America the Beautiful” alongside Louisiana-born Christian singer Lauren Daigle. New Orleans-born R&B legend Ledisi will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will be another star-studded musical event. “Not Like Us” rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the Halftime Show with special guest SZA joining him onstage. Lamar previously performed as a Super Bowl Halftime Show special guest himself, appearing onstage during Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s 2022 West Coast-themed show.

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Usher and featured special guests Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am, while the 2023 Super Bowl had Rihanna headlining the show.

Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are facing off for the Super Bowl win for the second time in three seasons. In 2023, the Chiefs narrowly edged out the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, returning the next year for another narrow victory — 25-22 — over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Super Bowl LIX will mark the fifth time the Chiefs will be playing for the title in the last six seasons and could be the fourth win for Kansas City in that same time.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.